Friday evening’s game at the KCOM pitted Grant McCann’s high-flying Hull City outfit against Kenny Jackett’s south coast visitors, Portsmouth.

It was a top-of-the-table clash that set the two sides in battle in East Yorkshire.

In the end, as the final whistle blew, it was Pompey who emerged as 2-0 winners, leaving the home-side Tigers mauled and licking their wounds.

Where it leaves both sides

The game was won on the back of two own-goals from Hull City duo Jacob Greaves (6′) and Josh Magennis (55′).

It meant that victors Portsmouth climbed above a defeated Hull City side, replacing them at the top of the League One table.

Jackett’s Pompey side are now a point clear of their beaten rivals, having 35 points from their 19 games to City’s 34 points from 18.

Three Hull City players who struggled vs Portsmouth

Jacob Greaves: central defender Greaves gave away that early own-goal (6′) that set the Tigers on the back foot from the off. He saw a lot of possession (7.1%) during the game but only made one tackle. On the ball, he completed 50 of 61 passes – an accuracy 82%. Those positives aside, he did struggle somewhat against Portsmouth’s busy front two of John Marquis and Ryan Williams.

Josh Magennis: striker Magennis, the middle of a front-three attack, scored at the wrong end early (56′) in the second period. From that point, Hull City were chasing the game. He worked himself three shots, one of them hitting the woodwork. He won four headers but struggled with his passing, only comoleting 8 of 17 attempts – 47% accuracy.



James Scott: left-sided attacker Scott had an ineffective first-half for the Tigers. The 20-year-old completed just 7 of 12 passes (58% accuracy) and managed only one off-target shot in the opening 45 minutes. He was pulled at half-time, replaced by Keane Lewis-Potter.

