Nottingham Forest’s Danny Preston is impressing on-loan at Grimsby Town, and is reportedly a target of ‘various EFL clubs’.

Preston, 20, is a product of the Forest youth academy.

He’s this season getting his first taste of first-team football on-loan at Ian Holloway’s Grimsby, having featured 16 times in League Two so far this season.

Having impressed, The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor has reported that Preston is starting attract transfer interest ahead of next month’s window:

A little #NFFC snippet: Danny Preston – another academy kid – getting good reports from Grimsby loan. But Forest at risk of losing him. Out of contract next summer and obvious 'pathway' issue to 1st team when three/four senior left-backs already at club. Various EFL clubs keen. — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) December 18, 2020

‘Various EFL clubs’ are said to be keen on Preston.

He’s about to enter the final six months of his contract at Forest who are yet to make any approach to Preston about renewing his stay.

Chris Hughton though, having seen and likely heard how well Preston is doing on-loan at Grimsby could yet hand him a new deal, and could yet have plans for him going into next season.

READ: Nottingham Forest in the running to sign Brentford ace

His side have struggled under his watch so far but having claimed a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out, they’ll go into their clash v Millwall today full of confidence.

They sit just above the drop zone, level on points with Derby County and at risk of being leapfrogged by their midlands rivals today, as they face Rotherham United.

A transitional season for Forest, Hughton will be looking ahead to the next. He’ll need to make plenty of changes by then and one of those could be Preston coming into the side – but first, a new deal needs to be struck.