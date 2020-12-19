Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted he’ll ‘look at the British Market more than anything else’ next month, amid links to QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 22-year-old endured a summer of speculation.

He was linked with a host of clubs and came closest to signing for Club Brugge, opting out at the last.

Amid Premier League suitors, Celtic have since emerged as the favourites to land Osayi-Samuel who is soon to enter the final six months of his contract.

Earlier in the season, Lennon outed the QPR man as his ‘top priority‘ ahead next month’s transfer window, eyeing up a cut-price deal with QPR seemingly unable to reach a new agreement with the winger.

Now, speaking to Celtic’s official YouTube channel, Lennon spoke of the difficulties that face managers with regards to Brexit and European transfers.

“We’re probably looking at the British market more than anything else,” he stated.

“I think it’s going to be difficult after the end of the year, to get players in from the content, as far as we’re aware.

“Nick Hammond and his recruitment team, and obviously the board, are looking into that and ways, if we want to bring players in, what’s the right way in accordance with the laws.”

Lennon then could be about to put all his transfer emphasis on the QPR man.

The Scottish giants have slipped behind Rangers in the race for their 10th-straight Scottish title this season and they’re in dire need of some firepower.

Osayi-Samuel after a sluggish start has since burst back into life – he’s netted two goals in 17 Championship appearances this season, as he seemingly looks to impress ahead of January.

QPR meanwhile are struggling to find form – they go into today’s game at Wycombe Wanderers in 19th-place of the table, and Mark Warburton will be desperate for a win over the lowly Chairboys.