Hull City lost 2-0 at home to Portsmouth last night, making it three defeats in a row. 

The Tigers have made a solid start to life in League One. It’s their first season at this level for 15 years and Grant McCann has managed to steady the ship after a dreadful last campaign.

Lewis Storey/Getty Images Sport

However, as the poor performances and results start to creep back in, the pressure will start to mount on the ex-Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers boss.

Hull fans seem to be split on their opinions of him. Some believe he deserves a shot at redemption and will defend his every move, others want him gone after the unacceptable relegation from the Championship last term.

The East Yorkshire side aren’t in action for a while now and need to regroup over the festive period.

Here is what the Hull fans have been saying on Twitter after their defeat to Pompey-

Happy with McCann, Hull fans?

Yes

We’re doing well, stick behind him

No

Should have walked after the 8-0 loss to Wigan 