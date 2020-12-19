Hull City lost 2-0 at home to Portsmouth last night, making it three defeats in a row.

The Tigers have made a solid start to life in League One. It’s their first season at this level for 15 years and Grant McCann has managed to steady the ship after a dreadful last campaign.

However, as the poor performances and results start to creep back in, the pressure will start to mount on the ex-Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers boss.

Hull fans seem to be split on their opinions of him. Some believe he deserves a shot at redemption and will defend his every move, others want him gone after the unacceptable relegation from the Championship last term.

The East Yorkshire side aren’t in action for a while now and need to regroup over the festive period.

Here is what the Hull fans have been saying on Twitter after their defeat to Pompey-

Gave McCann a chance following the decent start, but throwing a young lad like KLP under the bus and how awful we’ve been since the 3-0 away win at Ipswich, I’m done with him. McCann out and it’s not the first time I’ve said that #HCAFC #UTT — David Jones (@daveyjayyy) December 18, 2020

Rumour has it Grant McCann is still looking for that dressing room he’s lost with his ridiculous management and his part in the KLP situation #hcafc — Mike Hetherington (@mheth88) December 19, 2020

Frustrated at his own ineptitude or inability to stand up to Ehab when it comes to selection and tactics? — Professional Ginger🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤 (@Paul99927790) December 18, 2020

Grant McCann's new book will be titled, "How to lose dressing rooms and alienate players"#HCAFC — Black and Amber Bets (@BlackAmberBets) December 18, 2020

McCann is very, very lucky that there's no fans at #hcafc matches at the moment. — Andy Medcalf 🎗️ (@AndyMedcalf) December 18, 2020

Just me that thinks McCann has lost the players again? Where still a club crying out for change and a fresh start. #hcafc — Nathaniel Cull (@NathanielCull) December 18, 2020

Dreadful! McCann will probably say that it was bad luck but Pompey were the better side. McCann will soon be under pressure again if bad results continue. #hcafc — Trevor Kent (@TrevKay904) December 18, 2020

1 shot on target in our last 2 home games, can't close out a late draw at Blackpool, only just saw off Donny in the end. McCann's frailties are well and truly back, get him gone #hcafc — Benedict🎗 (@BFerraby7) December 18, 2020

McCann Out. Not the guy to get us promoted and keep us up in the Championship #HCAFC — Keeg (@KDCLegitHD) December 18, 2020

Happy with McCann, Hull fans?