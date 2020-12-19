Preston North End boss Alex Neil has reiterated the fact he wants to tie his key players down to a new deals, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Lilywhites beat high-flying Bristol City at Deepdale last night and their manager spoke about contracts after the game.

Davies, who is 25 years old, is in the final 12 months of his deal with the Lancashire side and they are desperate to keep him at the club for longer. However, he has been linked with a move away to the likes of Celtic and Sheffield United.

‘Of course I would’…

Neil has said: “Well of course I would (get his players’ futures sorted) I think that goes without saying. To be fair, the club has been working hard in trying to get them stuff and really it’s a decision for the players and the clubs and the agents to get around the table.

“I don’t have any bearing on that, that’s not really my remit here. I’ve just got to get the team organised and win games, so let’s hope something gets resolved because there are no questions that we are a better team with them still here. I hope that’s the case come the end of the window.”

Career to date…

Davies is from Barrow and joined Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against in January 2013 at the age of 17 and has since established himself as one of their key assets.

He was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 135 appearances for the Lilywhites and is highly thought of at Deepdale. However, his long-term future is up in the air.

