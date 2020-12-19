Blackpool take on Accrington Stanley away today looking to close the gap on the Play-Offs.

Neil Critchley’s side are in decent form at the moment and are going about their business quietly in League One.

They’ll like it that way and make the short trip to Accrington this afternoon on the back of a last gasp 3-2 win over Hull City in midweek.

Blackpool have won three out of their last five games are currently sat in 12th place and are four points off the top six. Accrington, on the other hand, are 8th and three points above the Tangerines making today’s clash an intriguing one.

‘Both sides are in great form’…

Critchley has said, as per his sides’ official club website: “Both sides are in great form coming into the game, so I’m sure it will be a good game,” he said.

“Accrington had a bit of a blip last weekend when they lost to Wigan, but they showed their strength and what they’re all about by responding really well in going to Gillingham in mid-week and picking up the victory. We’ve had a good few results ourselves, so it makes for a really exciting and entertaining clash on Saturday.”

Hectic festive period….

A win against John Coleman’s side would certainly have Blackpool fans in confident mood. The hectic schedule over the festive period poses an opportunity to get some momentum and a string of results would catapult them into promotion contention.

Predicted line-up for Blackpool…

Chris Maxwell, Ollie Turton, Marvin Ekpiteta, Daniel Gretarsson, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, Ethan Robson, Kenny Dougall, Sullay Kaikai, Jerry Yates, Gary Nadine

Who will win?