Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan striker Jack Marriott could return to Derby County next month.

The striker is currently back at Pride Park receiving treatment for a calf problem picked up in his loan spell at Wednesday.

He’s featured seven times in the Championship for Wednesday this season but has been ruled out since the start of last month, and Derby are set to ‘make a decision’ on his loan spell next month.

The 26-year-old has been with Derby since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Having joined from Peterborough following a 27-goal season for Posh, and fans were expecting big things from Marriott at Derby.

In his maiden season at the club he’d notch ten goals in 36 Championship games, before finding the net just twice in 32 last time round.

It led to his loan departure at the start of the season but now having been sidelined, he could be set to return to Derby and terminate his Wednesday loan spell.

Both clubs are struggling in the Championship relegation zone.

Wednesday rooted to the foot of the table and winless in eight under Tony Pulis, with the visit of Coventry City facing them today.

Derby meanwhile are set to pull out of the bottom-three with a win over Rotherham United today.

Having gone six unbeaten under Wayne Rooney, the Rams have kept clean sheets in their last four outings and are starting to give fans hope of Championship football next season.

As for Marriott, his future is up in the air.