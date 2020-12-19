Joe Garner looks set for a move to Cyprus in January, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Cyprus at start of Jan seems to be the plan. https://t.co/yb3NvzPyMC (@reluctantnicko)

The recently departed Wigan Athletic man appears to be linking up with former boss Mick McCarthy at APOEL.

Garner, who is 32 years old, has been linked with a move to the Mediterranean over the past month or so, as covered by The72, and could finally make the move next month.

Indian Super League side East Bengal have also been after him, with their boss being ex-Liverpool and England forward Robbie Fowler.

Left Wigan…

The experienced frontman has scored seven goals in all competitions for Wigan this season. However, he has now left and was in the final year of his contract anyway.

He moved to the DW Stadium in August 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 73 games for the North West side.

Career to date…

Garner started his career with spells at Blackburn Rovers and Carlisle United before Nottingham Forest snapped him up in 2008. He went onto play 55 times for the Reds, scoring 10 goals.

He had loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United before leaving the City Ground on a permanent basis to join Watford. His time at Vicarage Road didn’t work out and he was shipped back out to Carlisle on loan.

Preston North End then lured Garner to Deepdale and he bagged 57 goals in 151 games for the Lilywhites, helping them get promoted to the Championship in 2015.

Stints at Rangers, Ipswich and now Wigan have followed for the Lancashire-born man but he could now be on his way to Cyprus for a new chapter in his career.



Good move for Garner?