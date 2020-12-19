Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has spoke out on the future of Matty Longstaff, amid loan links to both Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance this season.

Having broken through last time round with nine Premier League outings and two goals, many expected the midfielder to become a key player for Bruce this season.

But a stop-start season owing to injury has Longstaff far down the pecking order, and facing a potential January loan move – both Derby and Forest have been linked in the run-up to next month.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Bruce had this to say on Longstaff’s future:

“He’s been out a long time, and he’s trained now for the last two or three weeks. He’s in and around the squad, and I could have done with him having two, three, four games, like a pre-season.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to have that, but he is in my thoughts, especially when we’ve got a few missing. He’ll have to wait his chance like everybody else.”

Derby are starting to turn heads under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney.

England’s all-time top-scorer is proving something of a defensive dynamo with his side having gone six unbeaten, keeping clean sheets in their last four outings.

Forest meanwhile are readjusting under Chris Hughton, but will go into their clash v Millwall today with high-hopes having beaten Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Both clubs though will need to do some business next month and both would like to bring in Longstaff for the remainder of the season.

An energetic midfielder who likely has a point to prove having been omitted by Bruce this season – expect a transfer tussle between Derby and Forest for Longstaff next month.