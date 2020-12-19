Rotherham United will look to make it two home wins on the bounce when they welcome Derby County to the New York Stadium.

Last weekend, the Millers produced an impressive performance to defeat Bristol City.

They were unable to continue their momentum at Blackburn Rovers as a point – or three – was snatched from them in cruel circumstances, but there remain plenty of reasons to be positive.

Manager Paul Warne stuck with the same starting line-up for both matches, and even brought on the same four substitutes.

The question ahead of the visit of Derby is whether he can stretch that team out for a third match in a week, or if and where fresher legs are required.

It is likely to be the same group of 19 players at his disposal, unless winger Trevor Clarke can recover from a sore back in time to make the bench.

Mickel Miller could play some part in that position having returned from a knock as an unused substitute in Lancashire on Wednesday night.

There are unlikely to be many changes across the back, although Wes Harding might be recalled and can fill in anywhere, while Billy Jones is also waiting in the wings.

In midfield the options are stretched, not helped by Ben Wiles helping out as left wing-back.

There are more choices for Warne up front at least, with George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo, Florian Jozefzoon and Miller all keen to be involved.

Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier (both ankle), Shaun MacDonald (broke leg), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Clark Robertson (foot fracture) are all out for the rest of the year.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Johansson; Ihiekwe, Wood, MacDonald; Harding, Barlaser, Lindsay, Crooks, Wiles; Vassell, Smith.