Charlton Athletic travel to Swindon Town today and will be looking to hit some form over the festive period.

The Addicks got back to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon last time out with an emphatic 5-2 victory.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sat in 7th place, outside the Play-Offs on goal difference, but will know a win this afternoon will likely see them rise into the top six.

Struggling Robins…

Swindon could be a tough match for the London club as John Sheridan’s side need a win to climb out of the relegation zone. They have lost their last four games and are desperate for an upturn in results.

Charlton have won one in their last three away games in the league.

Team news….

In terms of injuries for the Addicks, Andrew Shinnie, Akin Famewo and Alfie Doughty remain out of the side lines, whilst young midfielder Albie Morgan is self-isolating.

What the boss has said….

Bowyer has said, as per his club’s website: “The games they’ve lost [recently], they’ve been in. I’ve watched four different games and they’ve changed formation regularly, so it is tough to work out what they will do.

“The most important thing is that we turn up on the day, we do things right and start right. If we do that, then hopefully we can get the result that we all want. We’ve just got to focus on us.”

Predicted line-up for Charlton-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Darren Pratley, Ian Maatsen, Marcus Maddison, Ben Watson, Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Gilbey, Conor Washington, Omar Bogle.

Who will win?