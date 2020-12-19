Tony Pulis’ wait for a first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager has extended to a ninth match, with Coventry City the next in line for him to try and break the duck.

Promoted Coventry come to Hillsborough today a whopping 13 points better off, making it difficult to even characterize this as a relegation ‘six-pointer’.

Whatever it is, Pulis is surely approaching must-win territory soon. For the club as a whole, anything to lift the gloom would be an almighty relief.

While issues around the payment of players’ wages have dominated the news at the Owls, Pulis has had to try and focus on putting a team out.

That is no easy task in itself mind, with a lengthy – and growing – injury list alongside the under-performing bunch that are fit.

The wait for the manager to twist instead of sticking in terms of selection goes on and on, and it seems that a 4-5-1 and a fairly regular cast of characters are here to stay, at least until the January transfer window arrives with some respite.

A knee injury to goalkeeper Cameron Dawson means that Keiren Westwood’s return from his own groin problem is being accelerated, but either way Joe Wildsmith is likely to remain between the posts.

In defence, Joost van Aken and Tom Lees have been raised as doubts to play, with Julian Borner, Dominic Iorfa and Aden Flint already out.

It could leave Chey Dunkley as the only fit centre-back and require some serious juggling on Pulis’ part, possibly including a return for Liam Palmer and even Matt Penney.

Massimo Luongo is expected to remain out with a knee issue in midfield, meaning the same line-up is likely in the centre of the pitch unless Callum Paterson earns a recall to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Wildsmith; Odubajo, Palmer, Dunkley, Penney; Harris, Shaw, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Windass.