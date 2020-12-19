Middlesbrough are set to hold talks with Patrick Roberts about his future at the club, as per a report by the Gazette Live.

The winger is struggling for game time under Neil Warnock this season and his loan spell from Manchester City could be cut short this winter.

Roberts, who is 23 years old, was a target for former club Celtic in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

He re-joined Boro over the summer having spent the second-half of the last campaign at the Riverside Stadium but has only made seven appearances this term.

The Championship side could send him back next month and he will have to consider his options.

City paid around £12 million to sign the former England Under-20 international from Fulham in July 2015 and he has since made three appearances for their senior side.

He had a two-and-a-half year loan spell at Celtic from January 2016 until the summer of 2018 and became a popular figure with the Glasgow side. Roberts chipped in with a combined 18 goals during his time in Scotland and helped the Hoops win the league title three times, as well as the League Cup and Scottish Cup both on two occasions.

A loan stint at Norwich City has also followed for him but Roberts enjoyed the best form of his career to date at Celtic Park. It will be interesting to see if Neil Lennon’s side rekindle their interest in him over the coming weeks and lure him back up the border.

Will Roberts leave Boro next month?