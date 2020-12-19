Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to hint at a January move for Sami Khedira, who was last month linked with Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford.

The German is set to leave Juventus with his contract expiring in the summer.

A World Cup, Champions League and domestic title winner with most every club he’s played for, Khedira played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ancelotti had this to say on the midfielder:

“Khedira was my player at Real Madrid, an important player for us. I’ve a good memory of him but I don’t think we are looking for him at this moment…Maybe in January.”

Reports emerged last month linking all three of last season’s Premier League relegated teams linked with the 33-year-old.

Calciomercato cited all of Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford with an interest in Khedira, seemingly with the intention that one or a number of these teams will be rejoining the Premier League next term.

Currently, those three teams make up the top-three, with Norwich leading Bournemouth leading Watford in 3rd-place of the Championship table.

An unlikely rumour it remains, Everton have been in the running for Khedira for a few weeks and given Ancelotti’s previous with the German, that move makes all the more sense.

The likes of Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford could yet agree a pre-contract deal next month – with the hope of returning to the Premier League at first ask – and add the German to their ranks.

It’s likely he’ll leave Juventus next month though and with Ancelotti refusing to rule out the move, it seems the three Championship clubs might miss out.