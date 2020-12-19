Valerien Ismael will look to keep his momentum rolling into Christmas as his Barnsley side aim for a fourth win on the trot at Swansea City.

Barnsley have won eight of their 12 matches since the Frenchman was appointed as head coach, including each of the past three by 2-1 scorelines.

There has only been one change of personnel between each of the matches in that current winning run, and the big question for Ismael will be whether to stick with a winning side or guard against fatigue and freshen things up.

He will be forced into one change, with Callum Styles set to serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek win over Preston North End.

Ismael all but confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Clarke Odour would take the place of Styles at left wing-back, as virtually the only available option to do so.

There is little room for change in other positions, with Barnsley down to three fit senior centre-backs to slot into their back three with Aapo Halme (fractured toe) and Jordan Williams (hamstring) out.

Injury permitting, Callum Brittain, captain Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow and Conor Chaplin have all started every match under Ismael, leaving few spots for potential rotation.

Matty James has been preferred alongside Mowatt in midfield in recent matches, but Herbie Kane remains a more than able deputy for the on-loan Leicester City man if required.

Meanwhile, Dominik Frieser has been the most regular choice to complete the front trio for Barnsley, but faces competition from Victor Adebojeyo and Luke Thomas.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Walton; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, James, Mowatt, Odour; Frieser, Woodrow, Chaplin.