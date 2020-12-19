Injuries continue to stretch Paul Warne’s Rotherham United ahead of their home clash with Derby County.

The Millers welcome Wayne Rooney’s Derby to the New York Stadium with the two sides level on points, either side of the relegation dotted line.

Rotherham had a point cruelly snatched from them at Blackburn Rovers in midweek, denying them the chance to back up last weekend’s impressive win over Bristol City.

The freshest injury concern this week has been the sore back suffered by winger Trevor Clarke, who missed the Blackburn trip and is likely to miss out again today.

They did have Mickel Miller return from a knock, albeit as an unused substitute, and he should be ready to play some part against Derby if required.

Otherwise it is the same list of suspects as a quintet of Warne’s first-team players continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

Midfielder Shaun MacDonald remains out with a broken leg suffered at the end of October, while winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been out for more for close to three months with a knee injury.

Both will have to wait until the new year for returns to the Rotherham team, as will wide midfielder Kieran Sadlier with an ankle ligament injury, and defender Clark Robertson with a foot fracture.

And left-back Joe Mattock has been ruled out until February with his own ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month.

Rotherham can establish a three-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone with a win, but it will be no easy feat with Derby unbeaten in their last six matches under interim boss Rooney.