The injury problems at Sheffield Wednesday show no sign of abating – just like many of their other issues ahead of today’s clash with Coventry City.

The mood is dark at the Owls with the players unhappy after not receiving their full wages for November.

Those problems are only a reflection of their on-field situation , with the team yet to win in eight matches since Tony Pulis took charge last month.

Although far from the only reason why they are winless under the new boss and have lost their last four, injuries have not helped matters – and they don’t look likely to in the near future.

More players continue to be shipped into the treatment room, with goalkeeper Cameron Dawson now out for six weeks with a knee injury.

Joe Wildsmith has been starting recent matches but Pulis suggested ahead of the match that he may push the return of his first-choice stopper Keiren Westwood prematurely as a result.

Westwood has been out for almost a month with a groin injury.

The situation is no better ahead of the goalkeepers, with Wednesday running low on defenders too.

Julian Borner’s facial injury is expected to keep him out for a third match running, while Joost van Aken and Tom Lees were also raised as potential doubts by Pulis.

With Dominic Iorfa (ruptured Achilles tendon) out for the season and on-loan Aden Flint (hamstring) still recovering with parent club Cardiff City, the recently returned Chey Dunkley could be the only out-and-out central defender left.

The picture is a little brighter further forward but Massimo Luongo’s knee injury is expected to keep him out for longer, while Jack Marriott (calf) remains with Derby County for treatment.