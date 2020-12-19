Barnsley will look to make it four Championship wins on the bounce when they travel to Swansea City this afternoon.

The Reds have been in stunning form since the appointment of Valerien Ismael as head coach in October, winning eight of their 12 matches.

That has included 2-1 victories in each of the past three fixtures, coming from behind to claim maximum points in the previous two.

Their good run has been helped by a relatively healthy injury list, certainly compared to many of their competitors in the division.

There are beginning to feel the heat in defence, however, with Ismael down to just three senior centre-backs to fill three roles at the back.

Aapo Halme was just finding form and getting a chance in the team when he suffered a fractured a toe against Sheffield Wednesday. As a result, the Finn has been ruled out until the new year.

He joined Jordan Williams on the sidelines, with the versatile defender continuing to struggle with his hamstring.

Ismael confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the 21-year-old had suffered a further setback, and had had a further scan on Friday morning.

It appears increasingly likely that Williams won’t be seen in action again in 2020, along with long-term injured duo Ben Williams (ACL) and Mike Bahre (abductor).

Ismael will also have to cover for the absence of Callum Styles, the 20-year-old central midfielder or full-back who has impressed hugely this season for Barnsley, as he serves a one-match ban for receiving his fifth yellow card of the campaign in their midweek win over Preston North End.