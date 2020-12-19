In all truth and honesty, Derby County under Phillip Cocu were a sinking ship. They were buffeted and rocking, listing to the point of almost keeling over. It was right to sack him.

Initially an interim team of four coaches was set up to givern team matters but former Manchester United great, Wayne Rooney, emerged from that quartet to be the leading light of Derby County as they search for their next permanent boss.

He’s done more than a decent job as well. The Derbyshire Live website say that next week the interim manager is ready for what it calls “crunch talks” with the club over the vacancy.

Rooney driving the Derby bus

There were more than a few guffaws when it was announced that Rooney was being considered as ‘in the running’ for the Pride Park job.

The simple fact ofthe matter is that Derby County are now on a six-game unbeaten streak. Admittedly it is four draws and two wins but an unbeaten streak is an unbeaten streak all the same.

The Rams have had games against handy sides too: playing the likes of Millwall, Brentford and Swansea. It was last time out against the Swans that a Rooney-led Derby outfit beat the Swans 2-0 for their best victiroy of the season.

Could it be Rooney in the hotseat

Derbyshire Live write that Rooney is set to meet the Derby County board “as he looks to land the job on a permanent basis.” That meeting is scheduled for next week and is expected to also include prospective new owners Bin Zayed International.

They also report that Rooney has the all-important backing of the dressing room “for the way he has changed training” to a more simplified approach versus the often over-complicated of his predecessor, Phillip Cocu.

Tomorrow, Wayne Rooney and his side face fellow strugglers Rotherham United. It is a game where a 7th unbeaten game would be valuable ammunition for him to take to that meeting next week.

Does Wayne Rooney deserve the Derby County job or should it be someone with experience?