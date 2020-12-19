Bournemouth continue their push for promotion when they take face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Cherries edged past Wycombe Wanderers with a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium last time out, and head to Bedfordshire in search of a third straight win.

The statistics are very pleasing on the eye for Bournemouth fans at the moment, with the side sitting second in the table having lost just twice all season and have kept clean sheets in each of their last four games.

They also boast the best goalscoring record in the division after scoring 35 goals in 19 league games, and are only three points adrift of league leaders Norwich City.

Their opponents have enjoyed a much-improved campaign so far, after narrowly escaping the drop last season, and sit 14th in the table with 26 points from 19 games.

The Hatters were beaten 1-0 away at Middlesbrough in their most recent fixture on Wednesday night, but Nathan Jones’ side still have a ten-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three.

A play-off push is also not out of the question, with only six points separating them from sixth-place Brentford.

Manager Jason Tindall heads into the game with no fresh injury concerns and is able to select his line-up from a full squad of players.

Here is how we think the Cherries will line up on Saturday.

Formation (4-3-3)

Begovic

Smith

Mepham

Cook

Kelly

Cook

Lerma

Gosling

Brooks

King

Solanke