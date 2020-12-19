Bournemouth will be looking for a third consecutive victory when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Cherries make the trip to Bedfordshire after recording back-to-back 5-0 and 1-0 wins over Huddersfield Town and Wycombe Wanderers respectively, as they aim to continue applying the pressure on league leaders Norwich City.

Jason Tindall’s team have been in imperious form defensively, having kept clean sheets in each of their last four games since a 3-2 defeat at home to Preston North End on 1st December.

That was one of only two losses for Bournemouth so far this season, and no team in the division has been beaten on fewer occasions.

Their opponents Luton have made solid progress this campaign after narrowly avoiding relegation to League One in 2019/20, and currently sit comfortably in mid-table in 14th place with 26 points from 19 games.

Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the two sides at Kenilworth Road since December 2008, when they drew 3-3 in an entertaining League Two fixture.

They last met in an FA Cup third round tie in January, when Phil Billing’s brace and a goal each from Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke secured a comfortable 4-0 win for the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five games against Luton, and the Hatters’ last win in this fixture came back in April 2005 when Enoch Showunmi secured a 1-0 victory in a League One game.

Tindall heads into the match with a clean bill of health among his squad and no fresh injury concerns.