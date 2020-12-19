Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to end a dismal run of six games without a win when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The last time Mark Warburton’s side tasted victory in the Championship was back on 24th November, when fellow strugglers Rotherham United were put to the sword at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium by a 3-2 scoreline.

Most recently, the Hoops shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Stoke City in west London and will be eager to arrest a worrying slide in form that leaves them 19th and only three points above the relegation zone.

Wycombe arguably have bigger problems to contend with, and sit 23rd in the table having picked up just 11 points from their 19 games to date.

But making the step up from League One was always going to be a big ask for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, and Championship survival is still firmly within reach.

Here is how we predict QPR will line up on Saturday.

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Dieng

Kane

Dickie

Barbet

Hamalainen

Carroll

Cameron

Osayi-Samuel

Chair

Bonne

Dykes

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the two long-term absentees for QPR, with neither expecting to make a return to action until the New Year.

Osman Kakay is doubtful after missing the draw with Stoke, while Lee Wallace is out for two weeks with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to feature after shrugging off a knock of his own to play in the Stoke match.