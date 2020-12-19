A trio of Championship sides were credited with interest in NAC Breda striker Sydney van Hooijdonk by Sun reporter Neil Custis a week ago.

These clubs (Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City) were thought to be looking at the son of former Forest favourite Pierre with a view to bringing him to English football.

However, there is also interest in the Dutch 20-year-old from his homeland with Voetbal International writing that Eredivisie side FC Emmen were said to be looking to make a move.

FC Emmen, van Hooijdonk and Championship interest

Voetbal International, in their article, write that FC Emmen VV “is interested in Sydney van Hooijdonk” who they see “as an interesting” option in the January transfer window.

Van Hooijdonk, whose father Pierre played for Nottingham Forest, made the jump from age-group football to the first-team squad in 2018 with NAC Breda. Before that he featured for the Under-21s, scoring 7 in 16 games and for the Under-19s, scoring 35 in 41 games.

This season the young striker, with the famous father, has scored 8 goals in 12 games and also provided two assists. However, being benched has seen the youngster seemingly open to a move away from Breda in the winter window.

What about English interest in the face of Dutch challenge

Quite simply, there is none any longer. Voetbal International’s article states that no only are FC Emmen out in front in their interest but they are there alone.

Voetbal International’s article says that Emmen “may be able to offer him [van Hooijdonk] a way out” before adding that “interest is also dormant from England.”