Queens Park Rangers make the short trip north to Buckinghamshire on Saturday, when they face Wycombe Wanderers in a big bottom-of-the-table Championship clash at Adams Park.

Mark Warburton’s side will be eager to end a six-match winless run that sees his side languishing in 19th place and just three points above the bottom three.

They most recently played out a 0-0 draw with Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday, and Hoops fans will be desperate to pick up what would only be a fifth victory of the season against the Chairboys.

Wycombe are 23rd in the table and have found life difficult in the second tier following their promotion via the League One play-offs.

They have picked up just two wins in their 19 league fixtures to date and are five points adrift of safety, having picked up only 11 points so far this season.

Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the two clubs in more than 16 years, when the points were shared in an old Division Two fixture with the game finishing 2-2.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the two long-term absentees for QPR, with neither expecting to make a return to action until the New Year.

Osman Kakay is doubtful after missing the draw with Stoke, while Lee Wallace is out for two weeks with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to feature after shrugging off a knock of his own to play in the Stoke match.