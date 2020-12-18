It was reported a week ago by Sun reporter Neil Custis that Nottingham Forest were one of three Championship sides interested in NAC Breda frontman Sydney van Hooijdonk.

However, that ‘interest’, alongside that of Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City, could be all for naught with Eredivisie side FC Emmen also interested according to Voetbal International.

FC Emmen biedt mogelijk een uitweg voor NAC-aanvaller Van Hooijdonk. https://t.co/27rwClaUQL — Voetbal International (@VI_nl) December 18, 2020

What The Sun said

The Sun’s Custis confirms in his article that three sides from the Sky Bet Championship are ‘interested’ in Sydney van Hooijdonk. They are: Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

They also clarifiy his contract situation at Breda in that he has refuted a new offer from the second-tier Dutch club. A clause in his current deal allows him to walk away on a free transfer in January.

Van Hoiijdonk made the jump from age-group football to the first-team squad in 2018 with NAC Breda. Before that he featured for the Under-21s, scoring 7 in 16 games and for the Under-19s, scoring 35 in 41 games.

This season the young striker, with the famous father, has scored 8 goals in 12 games and also provided two assists.

Voetbal International’s view on things

In a jointly-authored article, Chris Tempelman and Reon Boeringa write that FC Emmen see the 20-year-old Dutch striker “as an interesting option” for January as it looks to strengthen for the second-half of the season.

Benched of late, van Hooijdonk has said, they say, not ruled out a transfer should the option arise. If that becomes the case, then the Eredivisie side could have the talents of van Hooijdonk Jnr onboard.

