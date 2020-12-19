The natives are restless, a narrow win for Ipswich Town at home versus basement-club Burton Albion midweek did little to change the tone in Suffolk.

Ipswich Town, recently claiming to be ‘Britain’s most miserable club’ according to Twitter, and even club owner Marcus Evans in a recent article with the East Anglian Daily Times, although an outsider would struggle to see why.

Ipswich Town sit two points off top in League One, and with all to play for, many would argue that is not too shabby. Yet, Ipswich cannot beat a club in the top-six and haven’t done so in the past two seasons. Taking points from rivals would be essential in a successful campaign and too many have gone begging in recent times.

Fans have protested, more accurately fans group ‘Blue Action’ having displayed banners at the training ground and the stadium too. These banners have been declaring it was time for Paul Lambert or Marcus Evans to leave; in fact both have even been suggested!

And in a quite bizarre turn, this week a Twitter account called ‘Sack Paul Lambert’ began goading players over alleged incidents of abusing ball boys. The rogue account suddenly disappeared after James Norwood called them out for their abuse of Alan Judge.

Peterborough United is a club located in tier three of the latest Covid regulations. There was a sudden need for isolation of players and staff following a positive test. This has seen this weekend’s game suspended and this has possibly eased some of the pressure on both Marcus Evans and Paul Lambert.