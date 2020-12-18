Jackson Irvine left Hull City at the end of last season and was quickly linked with Sheffield Wednesday – still on the market should Luton Ton consider the move?

Garry Monk had made Irvine a summer target.

He featured 35 times in the Championship for Hull City as they were relegated into League One last season, subsequently leaving upon the expiry of his contract.

The Australian though would reject the approach from Wednesday – source claim that Irvine was deterred by the 12-point deduction that Wednesday took into this new season.

Having since seen that halved, Wednesday now under the guise of Tony Pulis look as though they could be joining Hull in League One next year.

Irvine then remains a free agent.

He’s a player with good experience having previously been on the books at Celtic, before spells with Kilmarnock, Ross County and Burton Albion landed him at Hull in 2017.

Luton Town have enjoyed a strong showing in the Championship this season and in that central midfield spot – the one where Irvine would be looking at – manager Nathan Jones has a few options.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has proved a hit on-loan from Leicester City, with Glen Rea often partnering him in the middle.

But Jones of course has the likes of Pelly Ruddock who is this season playing in a more forward role, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Luke Berry waiting in the wings – both are out-of-contract at the end of this season though.

With central options set to become light, and Jones heavily relying on the likes of Rea and Dewsbury-Hall, it’s no surprise to see Luton tiring slightly from their strong start.

The addition of Irvine next month is a realistic one and one that would really benefit Luton and Jones’ options this season – a well-rounded midfielder who pops up with the odd goal, Irvine will no doubt find an employer next month.