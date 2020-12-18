According to an article by Sky Sports writer Lyall Thomas, Norwich City are looking for a left-back in January amid fears that their hopes of landing loanee Xavi Quintilla could be wrecked by ongoing injury issues the Spaniard is having.

These issues, writes Thomas, have seen the former Spain Under-19 international forced back to Spain for treatment. The 24-year-old is currently on a season -long loan deal with a purchase option at the end of this loan.

Quintilla impresses but injury struck

Brought up through Barcelona’s academy system after the Catalan giants bought him from Lleida Under-19s in 2009, Quintilla has a solid grounding in football.

He was released by Barca on a free transfer deal from their B side to Villareal’s equivalent- moving up to first-team status with the La Liga side last season.

This season was seen as one where the Spanish left-back was to develop and perform in the Sky Bet Championship for Norwich, leading to an eventual move.

He certainly started out that way, impressing in his first seven Champinship games for the Canaries – providing one assist.

However, as Thomas indicates in his article, a hip injury has sidelined him and, even though treatment and Covid quarantine are passed, “no date has been pencilled in for a return to training.”

Trato no es hecho – deal not done

Writing that this scenario “has been a blow for the Canaries” Sky Sports’ Thomas adds that the ongoing issue with his hip could scupper the puchase obligation that Norwich have with Villareal.

The reason for this, says the Sky reporter, is that, “it is now uncertain whether he will play the required number of games to trigger this clause.”

Should these concerns, indeed, be pressing, then look to Norwich City pressing to sign a left-back in the winter window which opens in a fortnight.

Are Norwich City right to be looking for a new left-back or are they panicking?