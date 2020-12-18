Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney has left the door open for a possible January exit for defender Mike te Wierek.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Rams, with a number of clubs in the Netherlands believed to be interested in bringing him back to his home country.

Rooney was asked about the player’s future at his pre-match press conference ahead of Derby’s trip to Rotherham United.

He admitted it was tough for te Wierek being out of favour at the club, and said the decision was down to the centre-back to make.

“I have had decisions to make on who I play at centre-back and who I have on my bench,” said Rooney.

“Mike has trained fantastic. (He has a) great attitude to training. I know it is frustrating when you are not in the squad but that is a decision I have had to take.

“In terms of him leaving the club, I think that’s the decision he will have to look at himself.

“He is not part of the match-day squad at the minute, but things change quickly in football. We’ll let him decide what he feels he needs to do for the next step of his career.”

Te Wierek only joined Derby in the summer from Eredivisie side Groningen, having started his career with Heracles Almelo.

He featured in the team at the beginning of the season, but hasn’t featured at all since Phillip Cocu was sacked by the club last month.

In total he has managed only four Championship appearances in his time in the East Midlands so far.

Even though he signed a three-year deal with the Rams when he joined, it seems increasingly likely that he will look to make an early exit from the club.

That is despite a permanent manager not yet being in place at Pride Park, although their current form under Rooney has made England’s record goalscorer the favourite to take on the job.

Derby are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, drawing four and winning two including the most recent, at home to Swansea City on Wednesday.

They remain inside the Championship drop zone courtesy of a one-goal deficit to old foes Nottingham Forest, but can escape the bottom three with victory at relegation rivals Rotherham tomorrow.