Southend United’s on-loan midfielder Kyle Taylor has admitted he is unsure what January holds for him with his parent club Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at League Two side Southend from the Cherries until next month.

With his deal expiring in the new year, Taylor has told Echo News that he is unsure if he will be returning to the Championship club or extending his loan until the end of the season.

“I’m still waiting to see what will happen and we haven’t actually spoken about it yet,” he said.

LINK: Bournemouth, Norwich City interested in signing Norwich U21 star next month

“I think we will nearer the time but I’ve enjoyed my time here so far.

“I want to keep helping the team as much as I can and then we will see what happens.”

Taylor has enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Blues so far, making 10 appearances for the fourth-tier side.

He also scored the first goal of his professional career on Tuesday night, in a 3-1 win over Grimsby Town.

That win was a first in five – and only a third all season – for Southend, who still remain bottom of League Two.

However, the three points helped closed the deficit to safety to just one point, and the retention of Taylor would be a welcome boost in their fight to avoid the trapdoor into the National League.

It is unlikely that he would have a part to play in the first team at his parent club this season, with Bournemouth flying in the Championship and currently in second place.

They have suffered just two defeats all campaign and have the best scoring record of any side in the division, as well as the best goal difference by a considerable margin.

Taylor would struggle to break into the team, having only played two FA Cup matches for the Cherries and none in almost two years.