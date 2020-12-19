Todd Cantwell has become something of a forgotten man since his rise to stardom during the club’s Premier League campaign last season.

The talented attacking midfielder was linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs before the start of the season; as Leeds United, West Ham and Crystal Palace all showed their interest.

The former Fortuna Sittard loanee scored six goals from 37 Premier League games last season, Cantwell was one of the few highlights for The Canaries as they scored the fewest goals in the league and finished rock bottom. The player had standout performances against both Manchester City and Chelsea during the campaign.

Since his rise to fame during the club’s latest Premier League stint, Cantwell has rarely been used in this seasons Championship. Having featured eight times this season, starting in only five of those.

Reports at the time suggested that the relationship between the player and the manager fell apart as a result of the transfer speculation, with the news that he would stay until at least January, many expected that Cantwell would feature more than what he has done so far this season.

Despite his lack of playing time under Daniel Farke this season, the young midfielder has been in the plans of the England Under 21’s squad. This inclusion has showcased his talents even further, showing that he is very capable of playing alongside many of the other exciting young England prospects.

Whilst the summer transfer window was a disappointing one for Cantwell, it was made harder having seen the likes of Godfrey and Lewis depart the club, with both joining Premier League clubs.

As we draw closer to the January transfer window, it will come as no surprise if Cantwell was to push for that long awaited move to a Premier League, despite Norwich being on course for a return themselves to the big time.

After Leeds United failed to sign Udinese midfielder, Rodrigo de Paul and now Marseille player Michael Cuisance. Claims reported that Marcelo Bielsa remains keen on luring Cantwell to the Yorkshire club in order to add young talent but also depth to the position.

For Norwich, reports have suggested that they are already aiming to replace the England Under 21’s international, as they look to bring in Brentford star Emilano Marcondes in January.

