Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has ruled goalkeeper Tim Krul out of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Cardiff City.

The Dutchman picked up a thigh injury in the win at Stoke City last month, and has now missed the last six outings for Norwich.

Michael McGovern has come into the fray but Farke was hopeful that Krul would be available for selection tomorrow.

Speaking to the club, Farke had this update on the 32-year-old:

🗣 DF: Tim Krul isn't available. We were sure he would be ready for the Cardiff game but he's still symptomatic. 98% of his body is ready to go but it doesn't make sense to take a risk when he's not comfortable.

Formerly of the likes of Falkirk, Newcastle United and AZ Alkmaar, Krul has been at Carrow Road for the past three seasons.

In his first season, Krul would feature in all 46 Championship games as his side won promotion to the Premier League, in which campaign he made a further 36 appearances.

A favourite among fans and still a top-level keeper, Krul had made 13 appearances of this season before picking up an untimely injury.

Despite his absence though, Norwich have continued in their pursuit of the Championship crown.

Farke’s side have won their last four games in the Championship 2-1 and take a three point lead at the top of the table into tomorrow’s lunchtime game against Cardiff City.

It’ll be another tall order for the Canaries but given Cardiff’s inconsistency and Norwich’s home advantage, Farke will be fully expecting his side to claim all three points tomorrow.

McGovern will no doubt keep his place for tomorrow – an experienced and reliable head, but fans and Farke will be gunning for Krul’s return.