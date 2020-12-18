According to Sky Sports, and as mentioned by the Birmingham Live website, Norwich City are prepared for bid for star midfielder Emiliano Buendia as he continues to shine in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sky Sports report that La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Valencia have joined in the race for Buendia. This ‘interest’ from the continent sees the Spaniards join domestic interest from the likes of Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Buendia – a tantalising option for higher-tier clubs

Since his arrival at Carrow Road, Buendia has firmly entrenched himself into the affections of Canaries fans. That first season in Norfolk was enough to do that with him more than repaying his £1.3m fee from Getafe with 8 goals and 12 assists.

Like Norwich themselves, the Argentinian struggled to transfer that Championship form to the Premier League and he was relegated back to the Championship with a single goal and 7 assists to his name. Not a bad return.

This season the 23-year-old fan-favourite has started well, netting 5 goals and adding 6 assists in 15 appearances totalling 1,297 minutes of on-pitch action.

There’s much to be admired in Buendia and, according to the Sky Sports article, it is admiration that is picking up with continental interest now joining the domestic interest already held in him.

La Liga duo interest makes Norwich bid expectations rise

Sky Sports Lyall Thomas wrote earlier that Norwich are “braced for January interest in winger Emi Buendia – with Atletico Madrid and Valencia among those interested” in bringing the Argentine attacker on board.

Thomas writes that the Canaries are looking at “identifying potential left-wing replacements for Buendia” should any of the reportedly interested parties come in with a bid – Norwich City are said to value him in the £25m bracket.

Norwich must be aware that playing Buendia is a double-edged sword. He helps them to wins, but the other edge of that is his performances draw increased interest. This comes from the likes of Leeds United, Aston Villa alongside La Liga interest from Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Put simply, should Emiliano Buendia continue to shine as he is doing, then possibly bracing themselves won’t be enough for Norwich City.

Is it realistic of Norwich City to expect to hold onto Emi Buendia come January?