QPR’s Joe Lumley has extended his loan stay at Doncaster Rovers.

The 25-year-old signs another seven day emergency loan deal with the League One, club, having been there for almost a month now.

He’s featured six times in League One for Rovers, keeping the one clean sheet.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore is a fan of Lumley’s and was keen to extend the keeper’s stay into next month, but this emergency extension means Lumley is available for clashes against Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town.

Having fallen out-of-favour at QPR, Lumley’s future in West London now looks to be in doubt.

He’s a long-serving member of the club and has 74 Championship appearances to his name for the Rs, having featured 27 times last season.

Beginning the campaign as QPR’s no.1, Lumley would quickly come under scrutiny and would end up sharing the role with Liam Kelly.

The Scot proved contested as well though and this season, Mark Warburton has opted with Seny Dieng, who was on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

He’s since made the starting spot his and it’s left Lumley’s future in doubt.

QPR have endured a tough season.

Under Warburton they seem to be making progress in some areas of the pitch but defensively, they continue to falter and struggle near the foot of the table.

Tomorrow, QPR will look to end a run of five games without a win when they travel to fellow strugglers Wycombe Wanderers.