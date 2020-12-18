Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has offered a sharp rebuke to defender Moses Odubajo following his controversial ‘celebration’ of an opponent’s goal.

The full-back appeared to ‘high-five’ Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban after he scored a goal against the Owls in a 2-0 Championship defeat on Tuesday night.

The incident caused outrage among many supporters, though the player himself insisted it was a misunderstanding as he thought the goal was going to be ruled out for a foul.

Pulis was asked about the incident in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Coventry City.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet,” he said. “I wasn’t really in the mood to speak to him yesterday. I don’t want to catch him when I’m still boiling.

“I have seen what he has put on social media. I have been made aware of his reasons and I will deal with him in a way where I don’t think he will be doing it again.

“There are certain occasions when people do certain things where they have to hold their hands up and accept the consequences.

“For me, he has got to hold his hands up and accept what he did was absolutely wrong. Completely and utterly wrong.”

The row has been just the latest unsavoury event in a particularly volatile week at Hillsborough.

At the same press conference, Pulis offered a strong message to Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri to urgently find a solution to the crisis around the players not being paid in full last month.

The squad have reportedly only been paid a portion of their November salaries, and Pulis urged his superior to resolve the matter “sooner rather than later.”

That dispute threatens to further derail a calamitous start to Pulis’ tenure at the club.

Since taking charge last month, Wednesday are still yet to win a single match, claiming just three points from eight under his guidance.

Worse still, that defeat to Nottingham Forest was a fourth loss in a row, leaving them in serious danger of relegation to League One.

They are bottom of the Championship, seven points adrift from safety, ahead of the visit of Coventry to South Yorkshire tomorrow.