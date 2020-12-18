Former EFL stalwart Robbie Stockdale has been appointed as a first-team coach at West Bromwich Albion by new manager Sam Allardyce.

Stockdale, whose former clubs include Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Hull City, has joined the Premier League club following Allardyce’s appointment this week.

The 41-year-old joins another former Boro player and long-serving Baggies man, James Morrison, in being brought into the new team assembled by Allardyce and his assistant Sammy Lee.

Stockdale most recently worked at Hibernian, but has also worked as a coach at Sunderland along the former England boss.

It is as a player that he is still best known, however, having enjoyed a varied career with eight different clubs across the top five divisions of English football.

The Redcar-born defender came through the ranks at Middlesbrough and made more than 90 appearances for the club, the vast majority in the Premier League.

Having previously had a brief loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and Rotherham United in the second tier, he moved to the Millers permanently in 2004.

However, his time with Rotherham lasted only half a year before he moved to another corner of Yorkshire, helping Hull City achieve promotion to the Championship.

He struggled to nail down a regular place afterwards though, and spent a short spell at Darlington before being sold to Tranmere Rovers in League One.

The final years of his playing career were spent in the lower divisions, with two years on Merseyside followed by three at Grimsby Town, who fell through to trapdoor into the Conference but also handed Stockdale a first coaching role.

He spent six years as a coach with Sunderland, and the links with Allardyce have provided him with another opportunity following a short spell with Paul Heckingbottom at Hibs last year.

The other new arrival at West Brom, Morrison, enjoyed three seasons in the Championship with the Baggies and achieved promotion in two of them, in 2008 and 2010.