Barnsley midfielder Matty James has spoken out on his future, and expressed his desire to stay at Oakwell for the remainder of the season from Leicester City, reports the Yorkshire Post.

James is currently enjoying a second loan spell at Barnsley after putting in a string of impressive performances for the Tykes and captaining the side in a 2-1 win over Preston North End on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s loan deal from Leicester City is due to expire in January, but it is understood that Barnsley will open talks with the Premier League club over extending his temporary stay in South Yorkshire until the end of the season.

“There is a possibility, for sure. Not much has been mentioned at this moment in time, but I purely think it is because of the amount of games that have been going on,” he said.

“Hopefully, the conversations will start in the coming days or weeks or however long we have got left.

“The focus is on tomorrow’s game first and then we have got a week until the next game, which has not happened for a period of time.

“We will see what happens in that period. For me, it has been a big step forward in my career from where I was, and that belief was given to me by Barnsley. I am trying to repay that as much as I possible on the field, and then hopefully I can keep doing that for the next few games.

“I am really enjoying it and for me to be involved in a team which is winning games and moving forward in the league, I am over the moon.”

“Hopefully it could be something we can do in January, and can start to progress in the coming days.”

Valerian Ismael’s side are in an excellent run of form at the moment having won their last three consecutive games, recording 2-1 wins over Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

But it is not all good news at the moment, with Jordan Williams a doubt for the trip to Swansea, as the Tykes wait on news from a scan.

“It is very disappointing for the moment. We are waiting for the results of a scan as he has little pain behind the knee and in the hamstring, but I hope we receive good news that he can make the next step next week on the training ground.

“But for the moment, it is not the best situation.”

READ: OPINION: Sunderland move for Championship man ‘makes perfect sense’

Meanwhile, Mike-Steven Bahre, Ben Williams and Aapoe Hulme are all ruled out for the trip to south Wales.

Barnsley head into Saturday’s game sitting comfortably in mid-table, occupying 12th place in the table with 28 points from 19 games – 12 more than Derby County in the bottom three.

Swansea City will be looking to recover from a 2-0 defeat to Derby last time out, but are still well placed to mount another promotion push and sit fourth in the table with 33 points from 19 games.