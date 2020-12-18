Barrow played some scintillating football en route to promotion to the Football League last season. They ended their Covid-hit campaign as champions – shining under boss Ian Evatt.

Under the former Blackpool defender, they played League Two-style football and impressed wherever they went.

Since promotion, the Cumbrians have struggled somewhat and sit perched on the lip of the drop zone – only safe by goal difference. Promotion-winning boss Evatt has moved on and is currently the manager at Bolton Wanderers.

Evatt gone and relatively ‘unknown’ pressed forward

Evatt is a ship that has sailed Holker Street and is now trying to right the stumbling vessle that is Bolton Wanderers. He has steadied the Trotters who currently sit midtable in League Two after deafeating Cheltenham Town 1-0 last time out.

Currently the noted favourite for the vacant Barrow job is Glasgow City boss Scott Booth. Booth, whose only other managerial experience has seen him have a 35-game stint with Stenhousemuir, has managed Glasgow City – a woman’s football side – for over five years.

Booth’s won silverware in the female game, amassing five league titles, two Scottish Cups and reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final. So, whilst not having the ‘experience’ in terms of the man’s game, there is no doubting his credentials gained from the women’s game.

New frontrunner emerges from chasing pack

Former Shrewsbury Town boss, Sam Ricketts, has been installed as the man at the head of the chasing pack by some sites.

Ricketts’ last position was as Shrewsbury Town boss, the Shrews dispensing with his services late in November this year.

Ricketts had been at the club since December 2018, managing them for 96 games. One of these games was a replayed Fourth Round FA Cup tie – Liverpool squeaking through 1-0 at Anfield after a 2-2 draw at New Meadow.

Barrow will be wanting to bring a new man in as soon as possible. They January window is just around the corner and the new man in will be looking to use that opportunity to build a side in his own image.

Should Barrow take a chance on Sam Ricketts or got for more experienced operator?