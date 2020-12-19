A few years ago, these two teams were at the opposite ends of the Football League, but tomorrow the two sides face each other in the same division with 11 points separating them.

Bournemouth are starting to boast to the rest of the league the quality they have with some of the convincing performances they have put in of late, but Luton Town will want to put an end to that, as they possess as excellent home record.

Nathan Jones often challenges his team to be ambitious by putting in performances to get desirable results against the top teams, a result for The Hatters will be even more impressive with the key players they are missing.

James Bree, who came into the team following an injury that experienced full-back Martin Cranie picked up, is a doubt for the game tomorrow.

Glen Rea, who has had his career revitalised at Kenilworth Road since moving from defence to midfield, will be suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in midweek.

With Pelly Ruddock returning from injury last week and Joe Morrell waiting for a chance to stamp his mark on the team, Nathan Jones does have options in midfield to compete against one of the best midfields in the league.

Forward Elliott Lee is also a doubt for the game tomorrow, so the reliance on James Collins for goals will be as big as ever, no pressure for the clubs top goal scorer this season.

In better news, though, first choice goalkeeper Simon Sluga is available for selection once again. The Croatian keeper is likely to replace James Shea in goal, who has played in goal whilst Sluga remained injured.

Danny Hylton, who has been with Luton on their journey from League 2 to The Championship, is match fit after making a cameo off the bench in midweek.