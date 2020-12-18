In an interview with The Hartlepool Mail, Neil Warnock has spoken out about former-Middlesbrough players Adam Clayton and George Friend.

Both players now ply their trade for Birmingham City and will face off against their former side Middlesbrough this weekend.

Clayton and Friend were part of Boro’s most recent promotion-winning side under Aitor Karanka but both moved on when their contracts expired at the end of last season.

Neil Warnock was asked about the duo, ofwhich he spoke extremely highly.

“I thought it was the right time for both of them to move on and when I had conversations with them they were both excellent,” he said.

“They have been fabulous servants for the club and I was delighted and rang both of them up when they signed for Birmingham and said how delighted I was for both of them.”

Warnock went on to say how important both players were in helping Boro stay in the division during the 2019/20 campaign.

“When I was here they were pivotal to staying up last season, I know Adam didn’t play many games last year but around the dressing room he was fantastic.

“I thanked him at the end of the season for what he did, he could have been a bit of trouble if he wanted to but never once did he cause me any trouble, he was so supportive.

“And George, you can’t get a better pro than George Friend. You’d go a long way to find anyone better than him.”

It is understood Friend will miss the game due to injury, but Clayton could yet play a part as Birmingham host Middlesbrough on Saturday.