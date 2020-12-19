Watford face Huddersfield at The John Smith’s Stadium for the first time since 2018, when both sides were Premier League clubs, with the visitors winning 2-1.

Currently sitting in third place, you would be forgiven for assuming that Watford are favourites for this game, but with just two away wins all season Huddersfield will like their chances to stamp their authority on the game.

More so with some of the players Vladimir Ivic will be without for his trip to Yorkshire.

The newest addition to the injury list is Domingos Quina, who will be out for 6-8 weeks due to a hamstring injury, a recurring injury throughout the team.

Craig Cathcart is still unavailable after he also picked up a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest over two weeks ago.

It was confirmed last week that two players have tested positive for COVID-19, although the identities of these players remain unconfirmed, Will Hughes has been confirmed to be unavailable.

Tom Dele-Bashiru remains sidelined whilst the game will also come too soon for fellow Nigerian colleague Isaac Success.

In better news for Watford fans, Joao Pedro will face a late fitness test to see if he is available for selection, whilst Adam Masina could also feature for the first time of the season after an injury picked up in pre-season.

The most exciting news will be that Etienne Capoue is fit enough to start the game, after coming on against Brentford off the bench, showing the significance of his quality in this division.