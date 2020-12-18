Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has provided an update on his side’s pursuit of an ‘anonymous’ free agent, largely thought to be ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee.

The 32-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Formerly of Manchester United, Lee would spend eight seasons at Hillsborough, racking up over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Recently, he’s been rumoured to be on trial with League Two club Bolton.

Reports emerged of a ‘mystery’ midfielder on trial with Bolton and it’s since been revealed that the midfielder in question is Lee.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about the situation, Evatt had this to say:

“It’s not anonymous but I’m not going to mention his name. But he’s still in with us, he’s still training. We’re obviously just doing our due diligence as we will make sure that he is 100% right and ready.

“We’ll monitor that over the next week and then make a decision on that one.”

Lee is a player with vast Football League experience, and Bolton a club on the mend.

Their demise form the top-flight down to the fourth-tier has been widely covered and having suffered a poor start to this season, Evatt’s side are now in 12th on the back of four wins in six.

Evatt is doing well to rebuild this Bolton side but there’s still a long way for them to go if they’re to reach anything near the heights they once were.

A potential addition of someone like Lee would be a huge scoop for the club.

He was a favourite among Wednesday fans and if he’d not had such bad luck with injuries, he could still be there today.

Bolton will remain cautious given his injury history, but it’d be great to see Lee back in the game.