Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma is ‘unlikely’ to feature v Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow.

The Dutchman hasn’t played for his side since November having sustained a hamstring injury.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Luton Town tomorrow, Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall gave this update on the 24-year-old:

“It’s a cautious approach with Arnie. With hamstring injuries and with players who have had hamstring injuries in the past you have to learn from the experiences and adopt a careful low-risk approach.

“That’s what we’re doing with Arnie, because when Arnie’s back we want him to remain back and for him to be able to make a difference.”

Danjuma has netted five goals in 12 Championship appearances this season.

Having endured a goalless season last time round with Bournemouth, the ex-Club Brugge man is now firing in the Championship and is part of a Bournemouth attack that’s netted 35 goal in 19 league games this season.

Bournemouth are flying-high under Tindall and look good for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Having beaten lowly Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 last time out, Tindall will want to see a bit of reaction form his side when they face Nathan Jones’ Luton tomorrow.

They’ve this season separated themselves from the bottom pack and have become genuine top-half contenders.

Town sit in 13th-place of the Championship table going into tomorrow but they’ve run into a bit of trouble lately – they’ve won just one of their last four, having won their last two at Kenilworth Road.

Bound to be an exciting clash, Bournemouth should still have enough even without the goals of Danjuma to see off a formidable Luton side.

A win could take the Cherries level on points with leaders Norwich City, who host Cardiff City tomorrow lunch time.