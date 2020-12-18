League of Ireland side Waterford have confirmed that former Luton Town and Grimsby Town boss Mike Newell is their new assistant manager.

The 55-year-old most recently worked with Wrexham and now, it has been confirmed he has joined the coaching staff with Irish side Waterford.

A fresh start

Newell will work alongside Irish legend Kevin Sheedy, who has been named as the club’s new manager.

A host of new signings are expected to be made in the coming days with Sheedy and Newell tasked with building on this season’s 5th placed finish.

Newell’s coaching experience

Newell spent time coaching with Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers before landing his first job with Hartlepool United.

He then became Luton Town boss in the summer of 2003. With the Hatters, Newell won the League One title in the 2005/06 season and guided them to safety the following season before his sacking in 2007.

Newell then took up the job with Grimsby Town, where he remained for a year.

A stint in Saudi Arabia

Newell spent time coaching with Accrington Stanley and then tested himself by taking up a role with Saudi side Al-Shabab.

Following that, he linked up with Wrexham and is now back in the game with Waterford.

