Middlesbrough have confirmed via their official website that they have appealed midfielder Sam Morsy’s red card.

The Egyptian was shown a straight red card for supposedly handling the ball and preventing a goal scoring opportunity in Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win over Luton Town in midweek.

The sending off was controversial but the resultant penalty was even more so. James Collins scored but it was overturned after a double touch on its way into the Boro net.

“We sent all the information we thought was relevant to the authorities,” confirmed Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

“There’s no discussion when we all saw it, I can’t see how the referee could send him off.

“Sam’s been pulled and his arm is in a natural position when he fell.

“Having said that, it’s up to the commission – we just don’t know. What will be will be.

“We’ve got two teams we can prepare, one with Sam in and one with Sam out.

“If he’s out it gives people opportunities – the lads have done really well and there are one or two busting a gut to get a game.”

There are plenty of options at Warnock’s disposal for the trip to Birmingham this weekend with or without Morsy as the Boro boss rightly says.

One option could mean Lewis Wing comes back into the team, whereas another could see Paddy McNair move from his defensive berth into a more familiar midfield role. However, Boro supporters will be hoping to have Morsy available for their fixture against the Blues no matter what happens.