Barnsley winger Luke Thomas is said to be attracting League One interest from Sunderland and Oxford United.

The third-tier pair are rumoured to be showing interest in Thomas ahead of the January transfers.

If Thomas departs for either Sunderland or Oxford United, here’s three right-wingers Barnsley could turn to as a potential replacement.

Harry Chapman – Blackburn Rovers

23-year-old Chapman has struggled to make an impact on the senior side at Ewood Park since signing permanently.

The former Middlesbrough starlet has played four Championship games this season, all coming off the bench. His last appearance came in October and his contract ends at the end of the season.

Despite his lack of game time, Chapman is a promising player for the future and could be a great signing for Barnsley if kept fit.

Jack Clarke – Spurs

The former Leeds United starlet has had limited first-team options since signing for Spurs in 2019.

He has since spent time on loan with former club Leeds and QPR and could be set for a move away in January.

Clarke’s talent is undeniable and a temporary stint with Barnsley could help him get back to his dangerous best.

Jack Lankester – Ipswich Town

Another promising youngster, Lankester has nailed down a spot in the Tractor Boys’ senior side this season.

In 12 League One appearances, the 20-year-old has scored two goals and laid on two assists this season.

Ipswich Town are unlikely to let academy graduate Lankester go on the cheap, with the highly-rated winger under contract until the summer of 2022.

Over to you…

Barnsley fans, who would you like to bring in if Thomas makes a January move away? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Who would you like to see Barnsley make a move for?