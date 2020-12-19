It would strongly appear that Huddersfield Town are taking a serious look at the Irish transfer market, ahead of the January transfer window.

The Terriers are expected to complete the signing of Danny Grant from Bohemians in Ireland, and reports are now emerging that the Terriers are looking at a fellow Irish winger in Micheal Duffy.

Both would be smart signings for the Terriers, and solve their current attacking problems, here are three reasons why they should snap up Micheal Duffy ahead of next month.

Experience

Micheal Duffy is certainly an experienced player. The now 26 year old has played a handful of matches in both Ireland, and Scotland and has featured in the Europa League for Dundalk, his current side.

The experience he has amassed in his career so far would put him in good stead, if he made the move to Huddersfield, in the Championship.

Squad depth

Huddersfield don’t have the best depth in numbers in the Championship, and the addition of Duffy would most certainly add to their attacking options.

The Terriers are without star player Josh Koroma until April, and are currently walking a tightrope in the wide areas. Isaac Mbenza, and Adama Diakhaby are the only fit senior options on the wing, and the addition of Duffy would ease the pressure on Huddersfield.

He’s a perfect fit for the Championship

Micheal Duffy shouldn’t have many problems adapting to the demands of the Championship. The Irishman has proven his adaptability, playing over in Scotland from a young age, and overcoming a failed breakthrough with Scottish giants Celtic.

Duffy has proven his resilience throughout the early days of his career, and would head back to the UK with a point to prove. This would surely be an exciting prospect for Huddersfield.