Keane Lewis-Potter’s uncertain contract situation is an unwanted distraction for Hull City.

The Tigers have lost their last two games in the league and are in action against fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth tonight at the KCOM Stadium.

Grant McCann’s side are looking to tie up a new contract for Lewis-Potter, but negotiations between the two parties are at a stand-off at the moment, as per a report by Hull Live.

Lewis-Potter, who is 19 years old, is being tipped for a bright career and the Yorkshire side are desperate to secure his long-term future.

However, if no deal is struck then he won’t start for Hull and will only be utilised off the bench.

The League One side have lost numerous key players over the past few years and won’t want to see hometown boy Lewis-Potter depart.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about the situation over the past few days-

Top of the league, playing some good football (ignore the past 2 games),have a team united in the quest for a quick return to the championship, youth getting minutes Ehab Allam: oh we can’t be having this, what can I do to unsettle things? Bench Lewis potter #hcafc #allamout — Mike Hetherington (@mheth88) December 17, 2020

Shambolic — Matt (@MattStow2) December 17, 2020

Just absolutely bizarre management from the hierarchy once again. Never learn from past mistakes. — Jp Fewste🎗 (@JpFewster) December 17, 2020

Must say I’m very nervous about @HullCity on the tv tonight given the past 2 games n the shambles surrounding KLP, hoping for a big teatime performance #hcafc — Mike Hetherington (@mheth88) December 18, 2020

Honestly the fact we won’t give KLP a new contract is disgraceful. Honestly only this club 😔 #hcafc — jack 🎗 (@JackRedshaw17) December 17, 2020

I love how Ehab promotes City as a club with a pathway for young talent. Yet when it comes to them breaking through. He won't either pay them what they are worth or allow them to play unless they sign the deal he wants them to sign. KLP, Tymon and Clark prime examples #hcafc — Rob Middo 🎗 (@RMiddo96) December 17, 2020

This whole KLP situation is surely only making him more likely to leave? He doesn't deserve to be treated like this. #hcafc — Nathaniel 🧡🖤 (@N_Whittingham) December 17, 2020

