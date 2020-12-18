Keane Lewis-Potter’s uncertain contract situation is an unwanted distraction for Hull City. 

The Tigers have lost their last two games in the league and are in action against fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth tonight at the KCOM Stadium.

Grant McCann’s side are looking to tie up a new contract for Lewis-Potter, but negotiations between the two parties are at a stand-off at the moment, as per a report by Hull Live. 

Lewis-Potter, who is 19 years old, is being tipped for a bright career and the Yorkshire side are desperate to secure his long-term future.

However, if no deal is struck then he won’t start for Hull and will only be utilised off the bench.

The League One side have lost numerous key players over the past few years and won’t want to see hometown boy Lewis-Potter depart.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about the situation over the past few days-

