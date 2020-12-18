Rotherham United manager Paul Warne believes Derby County will pull away from the Championship relegation zone, ahead of their weekend clash against the Rams.

It’s another battle at the bottom of the Championship table and this time it’s Wayne Rooney’s resurgent Rams who travel to Rotherham.

Warne’s side have struggled on their return to the second-tier and defeat at Blackburn Rovers in midweek means they’ve now won just one of their last eight in the championship.

Derby meanwhile are unbeaten in six.

They make the short journey to Rotherham tomorrow on level points with each other, but the Millers sitting in 20th on goal difference.

Speaking to themillers.co.uk, Warne said of Derby County and fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest:

“Their players are obviously very good and you can’t expect Derby and Forest to keep losing every week, it’d be naive to think that.

“When I look at the table I take Derby and Forest out it, because I don’t think there’s any chance either of them will be down there come the end of season. Both will strengthen in January and already have very good squads.”

Both Derby and Forest have had to part ways with managers this season.

The Midlands rivals looked to be making progress under Phillip Cocu and Sabri Lamouchi respectively last season, but both sides experienced a downturn in form following the turn of the year.

“Obviously, they will be a formidable opponents, as all teams in this league are and their position in the table probably amplifies the importance of it,” Warne continued.

“It will be a game that both teams want to win, but both teams don’t want to lose, so I can imagine a bit of an edgy affair.”

Derby won their last outing 2-0 v Swansea City.

They look good to take the game to Rotherham United tomorrow but Warne’s side won’t be pushed over – they risk being forced into the bottom-three tomorrow, and will be right up for the challenge of this refreshed Derby County side.