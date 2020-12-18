QPR, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest are all keeping tabs on Brentford’s Emiliano Marcondes, reports The Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old is set to leave Brentford when his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Having arrived from Nordsjaelland in 2018, the Dane is currently in talks with Brentford over a new deal, but The Daily Mail reports that the trio of Championship clubs are monitoring the situation.

He’s one of several Nordic footballers to have joined Brentford in recent seasons.

Having endured stop-start seasons to date, he enjoyed a good spell of last season featuring 28 times in the Championship and scoring three, spending part of the season on loan at FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

At Brentford this season, Thomas Frank has seemingly put more emphasis on Marcondes with the summer departures of both Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

He’s featured 15 times so far but is yet to get off the mark, with Brentford having lost that scoring touch with their summer exits.

They currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after a 1-1 draw with Watford last time out – they’re 12th game without defeat, having lost just one of their last 15 in the Championship.

Brentford are proving formidable but of the previous 12, they’ve won just five, leaving them just shy of the automatic promotion spots.

This weekend, Frank welcomes high-flyers Reading to West London – a crucial game in the top-six, and one that either side could win.